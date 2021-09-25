Watch
Beginning of October forecast to be warmer than average

Posted at 7:09 AM, Sep 25, 2021
WEST MICHIGAN — Are you hoping for warmer temperatures and not ready for the cooler air? The FOX 17 Weather Team has good news for you. The Climate Prediction Center recently released their 8 to 14 day temperature outlook, placing West Michigan under a warmer than average zone between October 2nd through October 8th.

The average temperature on October 2nd is 67 degrees, and the average temperature on October 8th is 64 degrees. The Climate Prediction Center outlook shares that temperatures are likely to be above that threshold.

As for the next few days, temperatures will also be above average. Get ready to enjoy temperatures in the mid 70s this upcoming week.

