Another round of rain expected today

WEST MICHIGAN — Mother Nature will continue her effort to pack a months worth of rain into the final week of March. Before our latest round of rain, which most of the area 1" to 2" of water to the area, we only had around a tenth of an inch of precipitation this month. Normal rainfall in the month of March is 2.37", so most of us are still below normal.

Today/tonight's rainfall will be lighter than the heavy rain just a few days ago, but some locations could still approach one inch of liquid. The heaviest rain will be this evening into early Sunday, with just a few light showers this afternoon. The rain will be gone by Sunday, but a few sprinkles could still linger tomorrow morning.

FOX17

The chance of one inch of rain will be around and south of I-94, with everyone else seeing a quarter to a half of one inch. The heavier rain could also have a few rumbles of thunder with them, but severe weather will not happen.

FOX17

Temperatures today, thanks to the approaching low pressure, will fly back into the 50s and 60s. The further south that you live, the warmer you will be! Enjoy the milder air today because the chill will be back for Sunday.