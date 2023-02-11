A sunny and beautiful weekend ahead

GRAND RAPIDS — West Michigan will kick off and end this weekend with plenty of sunshine! After a chilly start today we will warm up quickly pushing temperatures once again above average towards 40 degrees. A light breeze will be around all weekend long as well.

fox 17

Super Bowl Sunday will be even a bit warmer than Saturday allowing you to even play some football outside before watching the big game! Late Sunday into Monday we will gain a bit more cloud cover though. Monday shaking out to be partly cloudy with still plenty of sunshine chances just not as much as this weekend.

fox 17

Temperatures will warm into the 50s during the upcoming week before dropping back into the 20s, but overall we are still projected to keep our above average temperatures this month. The Climate Predication Center keeps us in above average temperatures for the next 8 to 14 days taking us out to February 23rd.

fox 17

We will stay dry until late Valentine's evening before our next system brings in rainfall. Rain will move through late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning before the rest of Wednesday is mainly dry. A second system will bring rain again on Thursday before colder air works in and we switch over to snow late Thursday into Friday.