A quick bout of a wintry mix expected this evening

WEST MICHIGAN — A quick little bout of winter weather is moving into the region this afternoon and evening from south to north across the region. A light coating of slush and slop can cause for some locally slippery travel as we go along.

A Winter Weather Advisory is officially in effect from 8 P.M. until 10 A.M. Tuesday. The main effects are likely to be focused this evening, however, with any falling mixed precipitation or snow. Despite the start time on the advisory, a wintry mix has already arrived for southernmost sections of the viewing area nearer the Indiana Line and will continue moving northward to around Kalamazoo by 5/6 P.M. and Grand Rapids by around 8 P.M.

WXMI

As far as accumulations, they are expected to be light but could cause some slippery travel in spots. Here is a look at expectations for this evening across West Michigan.

WXMI

Even though the advisory lasts until 10 A.M. Tuesday, moisture will be long gone well before then. Perhaps a few slippery spots on roadways could be out there as you head out early in the morning as temps will likely be at or around the freezing mark. Stay tuned to FOX 17 on-air and online this evening for any further updates!