A beautiful, sunny Labor Day forecast

WEST MICHIGAN — If you are hoping to enjoy outdoor activities on Labor Day, you are in luck! High pressure is in control on Monday, generating mostly sunny skies. A few clouds are possible later in the evening hours.

Temperatures will climb to the mid 70s during the day, with overnight lows in the mid 50s.

Winds will be strong to start off Labor Day, generating high wave heights along Lake Michigan. A Small Craft Advisory remains in effect until 8 a.m. Labor Day morning. Conditions along Lake Michigan will be much calmer during the day and evening.

The next chance for showers and thunderstorms arrives on Tuesday afternoon. Stay tuned with the FOX 17 weather team for your latest forecast updates.