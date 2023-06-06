Meteorologist Candace Monacelli visited third graders at Bentheim Elementary to illustrate how light moves faster than sound with a simple experiment.

For this experiment, all you need is a flashlight and a paper bag.

Weather Experiment: Tracking thunder with Bentheim Elementary students

Candace had the students turn on the flashlight and count to ten. When they hit ten, other students popped their paper bags to imitate the sound of thunder.

Candace explained to the students that light travels fast than sound.

Sound takes five seconds to travel one mile. A 10-second gap between lightning and thunder means the lightning is two miles away.

