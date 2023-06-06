Watch Now
FOX 17 UnfilteredWeather Kids

Actions

Weather Experiment: Tracking thunder with Bentheim Elementary students

Meteorologist Candace Monacelli visited third graders at Bentheim Elementary to illustrate how light moves faster than sound with a simple experiment.
candace wx kid 6-6.JPG
Posted at 7:00 PM, Jun 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-06 19:43:17-04

Meteorologist Candace Monacelli visited third graders at Bentheim Elementary to illustrate how light moves faster than sound with a simple experiment.

For this experiment, all you need is a flashlight and a paper bag.

Weather Experiment: Tracking thunder with Bentheim Elementary students

Candace had the students turn on the flashlight and count to ten. When they hit ten, other students popped their paper bags to imitate the sound of thunder.

Candace explained to the students that light travels fast than sound.

Sound takes five seconds to travel one mile. A 10-second gap between lightning and thunder means the lightning is two miles away.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 17 Unfiltered

Stories from the Sidewalk Moving through the Mitten You Got Served Did Ya Know?