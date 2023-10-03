Weather Experiment: Rain cloud in a jar with Gobles Elementary

GOBLES, Mich. — Whether it's a sunny or rainy day, this science experiment is a fun way to show how when clouds get too heavy, rain must fall! In this week's weather kids experiment, Haleigh Vaughn creates a rain cloud in a jar with Mrs. Tiller's first grade class at Gobles Elementary. This experiment was created by Fun Learning For Kids.

You can find all of the materials you need at your local grocery store, or you may have all of the materials needed at home already! It's a simple experiment that is fun for all ages.

Here's what you need:



A large plastic or glass jar Shaving cream (not a gel version) Gel food coloring or washable markers Pipettes or droppers

Here are the steps:



In a small cup, mix the food coloring with some water. Fill the jar with water until it is about 3/4 of the way full. Place the jar and the cups of colored water on the table. Place a pipette in each cup of colored water. Fill the top of the cup with a whole bunch of shaving cream, creating a cloud. Let the students or kids fill the pipettes with colored water, and then release the colored water on top of the shaving cream cloud. Eventually, the shaving cream cloud will become "too heavy" and the colored water will fall— making it look just like rain!

This experiment is fun for little ones! It's a great experiment to see how rain is formed right in front of your eyes. Plus, each student can create their cloud as little or big as they would like!

You can find dozens of Weather Kids science experiments from the FOX 17 Weather Team via our website!