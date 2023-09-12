Weather experiment: Learning density with fireworks

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The school year needs to start off with a bang! So we are going to set off some fireworks while learning more about density! Here is what you need in order to get started:



water

oil

food coloring

2 clear glasses

fork

Step 1: Fill one glass almost to the top with room temperature water

Step 2: Pour 2 tablespoons of oil into the other glass

Step 3: Add a few drops of food coloring into the glass with oil and mix those together with your fork. Stop once you break up the food coloring into smaller drops

Step 4: Pour the oil and food coloring mixture into the other glass with water

Step 5: Sit back and watch the mini firework show!

We just created a mini fireworks show! The food coloring dissolves in water but the oil does not. When you pour that mixture into the water the oil floats because its less dense and the food coloring begins to dissolve it sinks through the oil and into the water! There you have it! A cool way to learn more about density differences.