Weather Experiment: High vs. low pressure with Holland Heights Elementary

Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig joined Mrs. Conway's 2nd and 3rd grade classrooms
Weather Experiment: High vs. Low Pressure
Posted at 7:30 PM, Mar 07, 2023
WEST MICHIGAN — High pressure and low pressure are terms often used by FOX 17 meteorologists to describe the weather. High pressure is normally associated with sunny skies and fair weather, while low pressure represents active weather. Low pressure systems can be in association with snow, rain, strong winds, and thunderstorms.

Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig visited Mrs. Conway's 2nd and 3rd grade classrooms at Holland Heights Elementary to share an experiment high pressure and low pressure. He uses a clear plastic pop bottle, water, and a portable air pump to represent condensation and clouds.

By adding air and pressure from the portable air pump to the plastic pop bottle with water in it, it represents high pressure. Clouds do not form and the bottle remains clear. Once the pressure is released, it represents low pressure. As the pressure releases from the bottle, clouds are formed. Clouds are often associated with low pressure systems.

