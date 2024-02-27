Weather experiment: Elephant toothpaste

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Making fresh bread at home is becoming quite the trend lately, but today we will be using yeast to make elephant toothpaste! We will learn what a catalyst is and what it does in a decomposition reaction! Let’s get started….

What you need:



Clean and clear 16 oz. plastic bottle or beaker with funnel top (*beaker preferred)

1/2 cup of hydrogen peroxide liquid

1 tablespoon (packet) of dry yeast

Liquid dish soap

3 tablespoons of warm water

Food coloring

Small cup

Overflow pan

Funnel

Step 1: Place bottle/beaker into overflow pan and pour the hydrogen peroxide into the bottle.

Step 2: Add a few drops of food coloring.

Step 3: Add 1 tablespoon of liquid dish soap into the bottle and then swish the bottle around to mix everything together.

Step 4: In the separate small cup, combine the warm water and packet of yeast. Mix these two for about 30 seconds.

Step 5: Pour the yeast and water mixture into your bottle/beaker and watch what happens!

This foam explosion is pretty sweet showing off each tiny little foam bubble filled with oxygen. What happened was the yeast acted as our catalyst the starter or helper for the experiment. The yeast helped remove the oxygen from the hydrogen peroxide. This happened really fast and created all our foam bubbles! This process is called a decomposition reaction where the catalyst breaks those molecules apart taking hydrogen peroxide to water and oxygen.

Typically, the bubbles would pop and the oxygen would escape quickly but by adding the dish soap we created more surface tension and all the bubbles to be trapped giving us all the foam! Check and see if the bottle is warm? The reaction we created is called an exothermic reaction meaning energy is transferred to the surroundings and the temperatures of the surroundings increases.