Weather Experiment: Creating magic milk with Gobles Elementary

GOBLES, Mich. — In this week's weather kids experiment, Haleigh Vaughn demonstrates how primary colors can form secondary colors, along with density differences between milk and soap with Mrs. Tiller's first grade classroom at Gobles Elementary. This magic milk experiment was created by Weather Wiz Kids.

You can find all of the materials you need at your local grocery store, or you may already have all of the materials needed at home! It's a simple experiment that is best for young ones.

Here's what you need:

1) Red, blue, and yellow food coloring

2) 1 cup of full fat milk

3) Dish soap

4) Shallow container or flat bowl

5) Cotton swab (optional)

Here are the steps:

1) Pour milk into a flat bowl or shallow container.

2) Add drops of red food coloring to one edge of the bowl.

3) Add drops of blue food coloring to one edge of the bowl, 1/3 of the way away.

4) Add drops of yellow food coloring to one edge of the bowl, 1/3 of the way away.

5) Don't mix or jiggle the bowl right away.

6) Add a drop of dish soap to the center of the bowl and see what happens.

7) Mix after some time to see the different colors you can make.

This experiment is fun for little ones ... showing how primary colors can create secondary colors. It will also show the differences in density between the food coloring, milk, and dish soap.

Here's the explanation from Weather Wiz Kids:

"The dish soap does not mix with the milk. Instead, it floats on top and spreads over the surface. As it spreads, it grabs the food color of the primary colors you dropped into it. Where the color meet, the combine and form new colors. We call these colors, secondary colors! Red + Yellow = Orange, Blue + Red = Purple, Yellow + Blue = Green"

