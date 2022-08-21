WATCH: WXYZ-TV's 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise Special

(WXYZ) — Hot rods, classic cars and a whole lot of fun! The 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise has arrived with Ford Motor Company as the sponsor of the event.

Join classic car expert Ken Lingenfelter for a live drive on Woodward as we show off all of the hot rides at the Woodward Dream Cruise

It will soon be time to catch all of the action during WXYZ’s Woodward Dream Cruise Special.

The 2-hour special will air tonight on WXYZ-TV from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., online and on all of your favorite streaming devices.

The encore dates for the Woodward Dream Cruise WXYZ-TV special are:

Sunday, August 21

10 a.m. - noon

Monday, September 5

4 p.m. - 5 p.m.

The show will be available to watch online in its entirety on Sunday.

