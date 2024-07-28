VIDEO: Detroit man ejected after car rams into his food truck

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Raphael Williams was working inside his parked food truck with his son a few weeks ago in Detroit when a car ran straight into him at full speed. Both he and his son were ejected and injured.

SURVEILLANCE VIDEO OF THE IMPACT:

Surveillance video shows multiple angles of food truck getting hit

It all happened in the area of Livernois and Davison as Williams was getting ready to begin catering an event from his food truck, Unity Catering RBG. All he remembers is pouring oil into his fryer and then waking up on cement.

“I just felt a big hard hit and I blacked out, woke up on the ground, rolling over just to get out of the way from being run over," Raphael said.



WXYZ Raphael Williams in front of his food truck, Unity Catering RBG

Raphael was working with his 15-year-old son, Jermaine Williams. Jermaine was ejected with his dad but only faced minor injuries. Meanwhile, Raphael remained in the hospital for over a week with serious injuries.

Jermaine was outside the truck just moments before his dad called him inside to the truck. They believe it saved his life.

“Next thing I know I’m getting almost flung out the truck and I got up, I looked at my dad, he’s bleeding all over his face," Jermaine said. "I thought he died.”

Raphael has owned Unity Catering RBG food truck for four years now, and it took a lot of work to get to where he is today. The truck is his main source of income and the crash left in mangled.

Raphael Williams The damage left behind inside the food truck after the crash

"It’s heartbreaking," he said. “This is busy season and I’m losing money.”

The Detroit Police Department says one person was arrested and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

However, the speed down the stretch of Livernois from Grand River Avenue to John C Lodge Service Drive is a concern to residents like Brendley Caray. The speed limit in the area is 30 miles per hour, but Caray who lives and works here says no one ever goes that speed.

“It sucks to see stuff like that go on in your neighborhood," he said. “At the end of the day you don’t just drive for yourself, you also drive for the other people on the road.”

Raphael hopes to be back working at his typical spots including Campus Martius and Spirit Plaza in a few weeks. Meanwhile, there is a GoFundMe set up to help restore his truck and help with his medical bills.