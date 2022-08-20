Veronica Alvarez makes history with the Lansing Lugnuts

LANSING, Mich. — For the first time in the Lansing Lugnuts 26-year history, they have a woman managing the team. With Phil Pohl on vacation, Veronica Alverez is leading the Lugnuts.

"I've never been someone to let that affect me. I try to think back to the little girl, little Veronica, and she knew we were going to make it," Alverez said.

After retiring from playing, coaching was her way to show that women belong in baseball.

"We bring something new to the table. We can contribute just as much as any man," Alverez said.

In 2019, Alverez started coaching Team USA's women's baseball team. The same year she joined the Oakland A's organization.

"It means we are moving forward in the right direction, and hopefully, there are many more behind me. It's not easy, nor do we want special treatment, we just want to be given the opportunity," Alverez.

She understands the importance of what she's doing, but it's all she's ever wanted to do.

"I'm just doing what I love to do, and by chance that makes me a pioneer, but I don't take that lightly," Alverez said.