US officials warn against leaving kids in hot cars after 6 deaths in 9 days

Scorching summer temperatures are bad enough, but U.S. safety officials are warning about how much worse that heat can be for a child left in a vehicle.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Wednesday that at least six kids had died over the previous nine days after being left — or becoming trapped — inside a hot car.

The inside of a car can easily reach 125 degrees in minutes on a summer day. But temperatures do not have to be scorching hot outside for conditions to become unbearable inside a car, as children have died when outside temperatures were just 60 degrees.

On average, about 37 children in the U.S. die each year in a hot car, and in almost every case, a loving parent unknowingly left the child in the backseat.

A change in routine, lack of sleep, stress and other distractions are just some of the reasons these tragedies happen. But U.S. safety officials want to remind people that many of these deaths are preventable.

Tips to prevent hot car deaths in children

These are some simple habits that can keep your child safe:

