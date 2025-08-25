Kilmar Abrego Garcia taken into ICE custody days after being released from prison

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the Maryland construction worker who was deported to El Salvador and then returned to the U.S. to face charges of smuggling, has reportedly been taken into custody by U.S. immigration officials just days after been released from prison.

According to The Associated Press, the 30-year-old Salvadoran national surrendered Monday to U.S. immigration authorities in Baltimore and now faces the threat of deportation. It's not clear if such a deportation would occur before Abrego Garcia's trial for smuggling.

In July, a judge barred Immigration and Customs Enforcement from immediately taking Abrego Garcia into custody if he was released. U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis ordered the U.S. government to provide notice of three business days if ICE intends to initiate deportation proceedings against him.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem released a statement condemning judge Xinis for releasing Abrego Garcia.

“Activist liberal judges have attempted to obstruct our law enforcement every step of the way in removing the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from our country," she said on Friday. "Today, we reached a new low with this publicity hungry Maryland judge mandating this illegal alien who is a MS-13 gang member, human trafficker, serial domestic abuser, and child predator be allowed free."

His attorneys added that Abrego Garcia's case was part of the government's larger strategy to retaliate against him for fighting his deportation to El Salvador.

"On Friday evening, the government informed Mr. Abrego that he has until first thing Monday morning—precisely when he must report to ICE’s Baltimore Field Office—to accept a plea in exchange for deportation to Costa Rica, or else that offer will be off the table forever. There can be only one interpretation of these events: the DOJ, DHS, and ICE are using their collective powers to force Mr. Abrego to choose between a guilty plea followed by relative safety, or rendition to Uganda, where his safety and liberty would be under threat," his attorneys wrote.

Homeland Security officials say that Abrego Garcia is subject to immediate deportation as a migrant not lawfully present in the U.S. He was among more than 200 undocumented migrants who were deported to El Salvador in March. However, his circumstances were extraordinary because he had a standing court order that prohibited his return to El Salvador after he had proven in court that he feared for his safety if he returned to his country of birth.

Once Abrego Garcia was returned to the U.S., federal officials accused him of being involved in human trafficking, allegations that stemmed from a 2022 traffic stop. Even though he was not arrested or charged then, officials brought charges earlier this year.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.