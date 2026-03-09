Woman charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at Rihanna’s home

A woman accused of shooting at Rihanna’s Los Angeles mansion has been charged with attempted murder.

Police said the 30-year-old fired five shots from her vehicle Sunday before fleeing the scene.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Rihanna sends flowers to senior home that re-created Super Bowl show

Rihanna was reportedly at the home during the shooting. The nine-time Grammy Award winner shares three children with rapper A$AP Rocky, and they were also inside the residence at the time, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

No one was injured.

Authorities have not revealed a motive. The suspect is being held on a bond set at more than $10 million. It's unclear whether she had any connection to Rihanna or A$AP Rocky.