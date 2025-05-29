Sean 'Diddy' Combs' former assistant alleges he sexually assaulted her multiple times

A woman who used to work for Sean "Diddy" Combs testified during his federal criminal trial on Thursday, claiming he sexually assaulted her multiple times and was physically violent with her.

The woman, who worked as a personal assistant and director of development and acquisitions for Revolt Films for a year, is testifying under the pseudonym name "Mia" to keep her identity anonymous. Only the jury was allowed to see her real name on her passport.

Combs, 55, has been charged with sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution and racketeering. He faces a life sentence behind bars and has pleaded not guilty.

Mia provided more insight into the work environment with her role as Combs' assistant, stating it was "chaotic" and "toxic."

She claimed she wasn't allowed to leave his home without permission, and worked so many hours her roommates at the time referred to her as a ghost because she was rarely home.

The jury was provided a list of her job responsibilities that Mia claimed was sent to her by another employee when she first started working for him. Some of the items on the list included: "STAYING WITHIN [Combs]s EYESIGHT (unless he advises otherwise) ALWAYS WHILE ON DUTY, Maintaining [Combs]s daily routine in both professional and private circles from the minute he wakes up in the morning until the moment he falls asleep at night and anticipating his needs, whims, and moods."

Mia said Combs was physically violent with her on multiple occasions. “He’s thrown things at me, he’s thrown me against the wall, he’s thrown me into a pool, he’s thrown an ice bucket on my head,” she said.

In addition to alleged physical abuse, Mia said Combs would "punish" her through public humiliation and verbal threats.

Mia said she and Casandra Ventura Fine, known as "Cassie," were "like sisters" and are still close today.

Cassie testified during the first week of Combs' trial, claiming she was subjected to physical, psychological and sexual abuse over the course of their 10-year relationship that ended in 2018.

This is a developing story that will be updated throughout the day.