One dead, one hospitalized after shooting at Kentucky State University, officials say

One person died and another had been hospitalized in "stable but critical condition," the Frankfort Police Department said.
Police respond to a shooting at Kentucky State University on Tuesday, December 9, 2025.
One person was killed and another hospitalized Tuesday afternoon following a shooting at Kentucky State University in Frankfort, according to state police.

One person died and another had been hospitalized in "stable but critical condition," the Frankfort Police Department said.

The school was on indefinite lockdown. Police said they had taken one suspect, characterized as an "active aggressor," into custody.

Further details about the condition of victims was not immediately available.

Gov. Beshear said officials would share more information as it became available.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

