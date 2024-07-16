Ohio police officers involved in shooting near RNC in Milwaukee

A man was killed by Ohio police in a shooting near the site of the Republican National Convention on Tuesday.

A witness told Scripps News Milwaukee that they saw police follow a man across the street before shooting him in the back. The man reportedly lived at a nearby homeless encampment.

A source also told Scripps News Milwaukee that two men were fighting with knives at the scene before the shooting.

The area where the shooting took place is blocks away from the secure zone of the RNC, but there is no indication the incident is connected to the convention.

An autopsy for the man is scheduled for Wednesday, according to The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.

The officers involved in the shooting are part of the Columbus Division of Police. The Fraternal Order of Police for the Columbus region said no officers were injured in the shooting. The officers are in town from Ohio to help provide security for the RNC.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Milwaukee.

RELATED STORY | Secret Service: No change to RNC security plan after Trump assassination attempt