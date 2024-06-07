4 people seriously injured after aircraft crashes in neighborhood near Denver

Two adults and two juveniles suffered life-threatening injuries Friday morning after a small aircraft crashed in a residential community just outside Denver, authorities said.

Arvada police posted on X around 9:45 a.m. that they were responding to reports of a small aircraft crash, later adding that the injured had been taken to a local hospital.

Two adults and two juveniles have been transported to local hospitals with injury. pic.twitter.com/Mi3fybM1cN — Arvada Police (@ArvadaPolice) June 7, 2024

The adults and the juveniles were all on board the Beach Bonanza plane, spokespeople from both Arvada police and Arvada Fire Rescue said.

The small aircraft had taken off from Centennial Airport, according to Cassie Pearce, the Jefferson County public affairs director. She did not know at what time the plane left the airport or where it was going.

Arvada is a city of about 120,000 people. It's about 10 miles northwest of Denver.

This story was originally published by Óscar Contreras at Scripps News Denver.