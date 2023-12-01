US airports turn to real-life 'Paw Patrol'

If you've ever met a beagle — you know nothing gets past that nose. That's why they're used by U.S. Customs and Border Protection to help sniff out plants and foods that could be harmful to our food supply.

Mookie the beagle has helped U.S. Customs and Border Protection specialists at the Atlanta airport confiscate more than 100 pounds of prohibited items.

The floppy-eared pups, with a keen sense of smell and a gentle disposition, are known as "the beagle brigade." The non-threatening breed was chosen to work with CBP agriculture specialists to approach international travelers and inspect their luggage.

"This morning [Mookie's] found biltong that a little one was eating, fresh leaves from Nigeria, and he's also found branches this morning, and pork in a dumpling from Korea," said Marco Collins, an agricultural specialist for U.S. Customs and Border Protection at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

The beagles are trained to sniff out five basic odors: apples, citrus, beef, pork and mango. These are all items international travelers are prohibited from bringing into the U.S. for fear they could be carrying pests that could threaten U.S. agriculture and livestock.

Foods like pork and beef could also be hosts for diseases like African swine fever, hand foot and mouth disease, bovine flu and more.

The items are often tucked away in a bag or suitcase, hidden to humans, but no match for the nose of a beagle.

"Mookie is very methodical and he's what they call an air-scenter. Once he catches wind of the odor, he'll chase it down, that's why I was running around. And he won't stop until he finds it," said Collins.

Once he finds the item, Mookie sniffs the entire bag before giving specialist Collins a final response. From there, prohibited items get a closer look.

"There's your pork right there, if it's mixed in with the corn, they'll say 'Why can't I bring my corn in?' No. Because it was co-mingled," said Bob Grover, another CBP agriculture specialist at Hartsfield-Jackson.

The agriculture specialists analyze the items the dogs have sniffed out and determine whether they need to be sent to other agencies for further testing or go into a specialty trash bin to be steam-sterilized and destroyed.

"A lot of this is coming from the hard and sharp work of the dogs. We do a lot of good work ourselves but we'd be lost without them," said Grover.

As for the traveler, specialists say declared items won't result in a penalty.

Failing to declare an item results in a $300 fine for the first offense. After that, you're looking at a fine of up to $1,000.

And while they may not understand the importance of their work, the beagles do know they love their job and their human handlers.

And there are a lot of "Mookies"— Customs and Border Protection has 160 agriculture detector teams at our nation's airports.

