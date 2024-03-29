University of Michigan students weigh in after school proposes new limits to protests

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The University of Michigan is proposing a new Disruptive Activity Policy following a protest at a convocation ceremony over the weekend.

On Sunday, a group of students stormed an awards ceremony at Hill Auditorium holding signs demanding the university divest its support from companies supporting Israel amid the war in Gaza.

The ceremony was meant to celebrate students who earned high honors at the university.

"Once there was screaming and disruptions like that, people left in tears. It was really terrible and it was just so loud and intended to be intimidating, and I think that’s what shook a lot of people. I think that was the worst that we’ve seen on campus," Michigan senior Eliana Kraut said of the demonstration.

Days after the protest, university President Santa Ono came out calling the demonstration unacceptable.

"Like many of you, I am proud of our university’s history of protest. But none of us should be proud of what happened on Sunday. We all must understand that, while protest is valued and protected, disruptions are not. One group’s right to protest does not supersede the right of others to participate in a joyous event," Ono said in part in the statement. "The protesters’ intrusion on one of the university’s most important academic traditions was unacceptable. It was not in keeping with our student code and our longstanding policy on freedom of speech and artistic expression. It was painful for everyone who had gathered – and especially so for members of our Jewish community."

The university is now asking students for feedback on a draft policy regarding disruptive activity.

The policy, which essentially limits the times and places students are allowed to hold demonstrations, says "No person without legal authority may prevent or impede the free flow of persons about campus, whether indoors or outdoors, including any pedestrian, bicycle, or vehicular traffic."

It also prohibits disrupting university operations at Michigan facilities, which includes activities of speakers, performers, classes, labs, seminars, examinations, performances, formal proceedings, among several other spaces.

"They said they love to honor their history of student protest but then in the moment while it’s happening, they try to repress it and limit it as much as possible," sophomore student Annabel Bean said. "The guidelines are just really a huge overstep I think in my opinion. The point of a protest is to be disruptive and if you’re saying it can’t be disruptive, then we’re not protesting, and how are you honoring your history of disruptive student protests?"

The policy also introduces punishment for students who violate the rules.

"You have to be disruptive. That's the only form of legitimate activism," said junior Alex Sepulveda. "They’re planning on us having email exchanges, wearing collars sitting down, having more formal meetings, but they know they don’t want to divest. Their intentions to work with us are disingenuous. The only way that we’ll actually force them to divest is by establishing legitimate public pressure on this school because that’s how activism works."

Several students who are in support of the protest say the new guidelines infringe on their First Amendment rights and effectively silences them.

"When we saw that and saw they were going to take certain punishments against us, prevent us from even gathering in the streets, prevent us from even being able to speak in areas that allow us to be heard, it made it very clear that we are not welcomed on this campus. Palestinians are not welcome on this campus. Muslims are not welcome on this campus," said senior Salma Hamamy. "When the university refuses to have conversations with us, refuses to answers our phone calls, refuses to answer our emails, they leave us with no other option but to disrupt to get their attention."

"There are people saying that admins doesn't understand the point of protest. They do. They exactly understand the point of protest and that's why they're trying to limit it," added senior Shubh Agrawal.

While some students are staunch adversaries of the policy changes, others believe it's a safeguard for free speech.

"What occurred at the convocation shouldn't happen. You shouldn't be able to prevent school activities from occurring. There's been other incidents where people have disrupted classes," said student Josh Brown, who supports the draft policy. "I don’t think that the plan that they mentioned is a departure from the current status quo policy. The biggest difference was just introducing the procedure for dealing with these incidences."

Evan Cohen, who is a junior, says the demonstration at Hill Auditorium was disappointing for many students who had family members travel to be there.

"People had their parents, their families, their grandparents fly in from out of state and possibly even internationally for this honors ceremony. It’s an amazing award to be honored at this ceremony," said Cohen. "I think everyone is allowed and able to say what they would like to say, however when you start infringing on somebody else's free speech, that's when it becomes a problem."

"It's important to be able to voice your opinion on these things, even if people disagree with it and I think defining when and where you can't do that is important," said sophomore Elijah Wiseman.

The university will continue taking feedback from faculty and students on the draft policy until 11:59 p.m. April 3.

Ono's full statement can be found here.

