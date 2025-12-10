University of Michigan fires head football coach Sherrone Moore

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The University of Michigan has fired head football coach Sherrone Moore with cause for an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.

The school released the following statement on the matter:

U-M head football coach Sherrone Moore has been terminated, with cause, effective immediately.



Following a University investigation, credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior.



Biff Poggi has been appointed head football coach in an interim capacity, effective immediately.

The reporters credited by ESPN with breaking the news are Adam Schefter, Pete Thamel, and Dan Wetzel.

Schefter tweeted the news a short time ago.

ESPN Sources: Michigan has fired head coach Sherrone Moore, per me and @PeteThamel and @DanWetzel. pic.twitter.com/qBo9tiviud — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 10, 2025

Moore's firing came ahead of Michigan's matchup with the Texas Longhorns on New Year's Eve in the Citrus Bowl.

Moore has been with the Wolverines since 2018. He took over as head football coach when Jim Harbaugh left for the NFL.