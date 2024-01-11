UM releases details on tickets for national title celebration, parade route through Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The University of Michigan has provided more details about Saturday's celebration of the football team's National Championship, which will be hosted by the Champions Circle Collective.

A parade around campus will begin at 4:00 p.m. and the Crisler Center celebration kicks off at 7:00 p.m.

The parade will start at the President’s House and make its way down State Street and end at Schembechler Hall. Fans should plan to line South University Drive outside the President’s House west to the Student Union and south down State Street to Schembechler Hall. Individuals should plan to use the parking structures around campus, including those on Thompson Street, Maynard, Thayer and Forest Avenue. More information will be provided later as the parade will be weather dependent.

Reserved tickets for the event will be $30 for the upper bowl and $60 for the lower bowl, with all proceeds going to the Champions Circle Collective for the benefit of student-athletes.

The school says:

Ticket information will be communicated by the Michigan Athletic Ticket Office via email to eligible season ticket holders and donors. Donors to Michigan Athletics with 500 or more priority points will be able to purchase tickets starting Thursday at 9 a.m. Individuals with one (1) or more priority points will be able to purchase tickets starting Thursday at 1 pm. Pending availability, a general public sale will begin Friday at 9 am.

Dave Ablauf with the University of Michigan Athletic Department said it took a few days to organize the event, but that it was a priority for players.

"Our players have been asking for a parade and have been really excited about that opportunity," he said.

Despite some snow in the forecast, Ablauf says it would take severe conditions to cancel the parade.

"We are expecting some weather, but we had weather in '97 when we had the championship parade for the '97 national championship teams. "We'll all work together and find a way to make sure it happens."

The celebration will be televised live by the Big Ten Network and will also stream on the FOX Sports App.

Crisler Center doors will open to ticketholders at 6 p.m. Saturday.