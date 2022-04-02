Watch

Trump set to speak at rally in Washington Township on Saturday

Posted at 5:02 PM, Apr 02, 2022
(WXYZ) — Former President Donald Trump is set to return to Michigan for a rally on Saturday, April 2.

The rally will be held at the Michigan Star Sports Center at 65665 Powell Road in Washington Township.

Doors open for the rally at 2 p.m. and Trump is scheduled to speak at 7 p.m.

He's in Michigan stumping for several Republican candidates for Congress, Michigan Secretary of State and Michigan Attorney General.

Trump has made endorsements in those races, but has not endorsed a Republican candidate for governor yet in the gubernatorial primary.

The primary is scheduled for Aug. 2, 2022.

