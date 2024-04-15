Trump's N.Y. trial to begin as potential jurors face 42 questions

After multiple delays, former President Donald Trump's first criminal trial will begin Monday with jury selection as he faces 34 felony counts in a New York court for falsifying business records.

The hush money case will be the first of four potential criminal trials for Trump. Trump's lawyers have attempted to get the charges against the former president thrown out.

Prosecutor Alvin Bragg said in a court filing that Trump tried to conceal an "illegal scheme to influence the 2016 presidential election." Bragg has alleged that Trump falsified records in an effort to prevent damaging stories from emerging during the 2016 presidential campaign. Bragg says Trump falsified records to hide payments to attorney Michael Cohen for him to pay Stormy Daniels, Karen McDougal and former doorman Dino Sajudin.

Bragg says that business records relating to the payments were falsified in order to disguise the conduct.

Prosecutors say the Trump Organization paid Cohen in monthly installments and a year-end bonus check.

The charges Trump faces in New York are considered a Class E felony, the lowest among felony counts in New York. The charges are arguably the least serious among the four criminal cases Trump faces.

SEE MORE: Trump set to begin criminal trial, first ever in the US

Trump has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has discredited them.

Selecting a jury could pose a challenge, given that Trump is a prominent political figure seeking the presidency this November.

In a February hearing, prosecutors and Trump's defense spent hours debating on questions to pose to the jury pool.

Judge Juan Merchan said questions to jurors should be about whether someone can be fair and impartial, adding that if jurors are eliminated based on their political parties, then the two sides will run out of jurors to strike. They will need to find 12 jurors and six alternates to serve.

The defense and prosecution debated whether jurors should be asked about which TV shows they watch, do they believe the 2020 election was rigged, and whether they donated to Trump's campaign. Prospective jurors will now be asked 42 questions, including numerous procedural questions such as employment status, if they're married and whether they have served on a jury before.

Jurors will also be questioned whether they or a relative have worked for Trump, supported groups such as QAnon and Proud Boys, follow Trump on social media, donated to his campaign or attended a Trump rally.

Once a jury is selected, prosecutors and Trump's defense can begin presenting evidence and calling witnesses.

