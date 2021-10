NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — Crews spent the weekend cleaning up after six rail cars derailed in Newaygo County.

The accident happened Friday night south of Brohman.

State police report that six rail cars jumped the tracks. Two of them overturned.

State police say that no one was hurt and there were no hazardous materials.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Hart Post assisted Geneseee & Wyoming Rail at the scene.