Todd's Weekend Adventures

Grand Rapids Hispanic Festival

It’s been a tradition for over 40 years, the Grand Rapids Hispanic Festival returns to Calder Plaza in downtown Grand Rapids today through Sunday.

Brought to you by the Hispanic Center of West Michigan, families can enjoy incredible music, food, and more all paying tribute to the Hispanic community in our area. The fun starts tonight at 5 and Saturday and Sunday at noon. Admission is free.

Vintage Fest

Want more festival? The Vintage Fest in downtown Grandville is happening today and tomorrow. This street fair on Chicago Drive will have classic cars, vintage firetrucks, live music, a flea market, carnival games, pony rides, and even a flyover by the hooligan flight team. All ages are welcome!

Coast Guard Festival

It’s the final weekend of the Coast Guard Festival in Grand Haven. From the carnival to the waterfront stage, there is a slew of events and activities happening along with a craft show and art fair. Don’t forget the grand parade happening on Saturday morning at 11:45 and the fireworks extravaganza that same night. Get more at coastguardfest.org.

Zeeland Chalk Fest

Still more festivals! The Zeeland Chalk Fest is a free event happening in Zeeland showcasing amazing sidewalk chalk art. Watch the artists while you enjoy live music, food trucks, and more. The event runs today until 8 p.m. at 21 south elm street right there at the skating rink. Get more info at cityofzeeland.com.