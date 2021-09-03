Todd's Weekend Adventures

IllumiZoo

It's the opening weekend for a very special event at John Ball Zoo, IllumiZoo!

Stroll through an illuminated landscape of nature drenched with rich lighting and sounds. The theme this year is Wild Hues. As there are many hues of color, there are also many hues of species and environment throughout the world.

IllumiZoo runs through November 14. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for students and seniors. Members get discounted tickets.

Reserve a time to visit at jbzoo.org/illumizoo.

Open Cockpit Month

Sit inside a P-47 Thunderbolt or FG-1D Corsair at the Air Zoo in Portage! This weekend is the start of Open Cockpit Month, where kids can hop into the plane and pretend they're high in the sky.

Each weekend will feature different aircraft where the kdis can get up close and personal with some of the most famous aircraft in history.

Don't miss this amazing chance to climb behind the stick and get a true pilot's eye view of history.

The Air Zoo's open cockpit experience is free with your paid admission and offers great photo opportunities.

Learn more at airzoo.org.

Found Cottage Mercantile Market

Shop great deals at The Found Cottage Mercantile Market.

Rain or shine, 150 vendors from all across the country will meet up for this two-day market featuring food trucks, vintage vendors, handmade artisans, and so much more.

It's all taking place at the Ottawa County Fairgrounds. The market is running Friday from 3-8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Early bird tickets are available for $20 if you want to scan all these deals first or get a Saturday pass for just $5.

Learn more by visiting The Found Cottage Facebook page.