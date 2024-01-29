There’s a cheaper Away carry-on alternative on Amazon

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

A good piece of carry-on luggage can make a world of difference when traveling. It needs to be compact and lightweight, but durable. The Away carry-on bag gets a lot of positive reviews and a lot of hype, but for some, it’s out of budget.

For those travelers who want a more affordable Away carry-on alternative, you’ll want to head over to Amazon to check out the Amazon Basics 20-inch Hardside Spinner Bag to save more than 70% off the Away price tag.

Saving nearly $200 on a carry-on bag is great, but how is the Amazon Basics 20-inch HardSide Spinner comparable to the Away carry-on bag?

First, let’s take a look at the bags’ sizes:

Exterior measurement : Amazon Basics: 20 in. tall, 14.9 in. wide and 10 in. deep Away: 21.7 in. tall, 14.4 in. wide and 9 in. deep

: Interior measurement : Amazon Basics: 19.09 in. long, 13.58 in. wide and 9.45 in. deep Away: 20.1-in. long, 14.4 in. wide and 7.5 inch deep

: Bag Weight (empty) Amazon Basics: 7.34 pounds Away: 7.5 pounds

Capacity Both carry-on bags say they can carry 3 to 5 days worth of clothing



Other similar features between the Amazon Basics 20-in. HardSide Spinner Bag and the Away Bag include a telescoping handle, four wheels that spin/roll on a 360-degree axis for smooth movement and an interior designed for maximum organization and space.

The Amazon Basics bag expands to allow up to 15% more packing space and has a divider plus 3 zippered pockets for smaller items you need to bring along.

The interior straps of the Amazon Basics 20-in. HardSide Spinner Bag also compresses your packed items to keep them secure and maximize the space used inside your carry-on.

You can also choose from four colors — navy blue, light blue, black and and orange —for your Amazon Basics HardSide Spinner Bag. The durable exterior design will stand up to jostling, overhead compartments and just normal wear and tear.

If you’re looking for the tried and true original Away carry-on bag, you can buy it on the Away website for $275. However, it’s good to know there is a more affordable option available for people looking for a reliable, stylish carry-on.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.