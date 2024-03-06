The presidential rematch fewer Americans want moves closer to reality

Former President Donald Trump didn't get the sweep his team was hoping for on Super Tuesday. But he didn't seem to care much after winning nearly every state up for grabs.

"There has never been anything so conclusive," Trump told a group of supporters Tuesday night. "Our cities are choking to death. Our states are dying, and frankly, our country is dying. And we're going to make America great again, greater than ever before."

Trump failed to mention his top Republican competitor, Nikki Haley, who is now expected to drop out of the race after a weak showing on Super Tuesday. Instead, Trump focused exclusively on taking more jabs at President Joe Biden.

"He's the worst president in the history of our country," Trump continued. "There's never been anything like what's happening to our country."

Trump's delegate count is now within striking distance of the 1,215 needed to officially secure the GOP nomination. His campaign officials say they expect to sew things up during the next round of primary voting on March 12, when voters in Georgia, Washington, Mississippi and Hawaii will head to the polls.

The former president can now shift his focus entirely to the general election in November, in what is now almost certain to be a rematch between him and President Biden. But political expert Dr. Susan MacManus says it's a rematch that many Americans don't want.

"Both campaigns are stressing over how do they get over this voter disinterest, voter distrust in the system, voter fatigue, voter complacency, that their vote isn't going to count," MacManus told Scripps News. "That's the rub."

It's a challenge both President Biden and Trump will likely have to toil over as Super Tuesday's results mean the two are all but certain to square off on the November ballot.

