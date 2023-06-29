'Suspicious package' reported at Supreme Court following major ruling

People outside the U.S. Supreme Court were pushed back as police investigated a "suspicious package" on Thursday.

U.S. Capitol Police said the package was reported on the steps in front of the building.

And they just evacuated everybody from the sidewalk in front of the Supreme Court pic.twitter.com/7ntpNekIsb — Sam Lisker (@slisker) June 29, 2023

The Supreme Court had been surrounded by media and protesters since the early morning as they awaited opinions.

Around 10 a.m. ET, the high court produced its 6-3 ruling that said race cannot be a factor in college admissions.

The decision divided many liberals and conservatives.

"Republicans stand for parents, students, and merit-based admissions that help kids achieve their potential. Discriminating against any student based on their race causes irreparable harm to families trying to achieve the American Dream, and we applaud today’s decision," Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement.

Top Democrats criticized the ruling, saying it will make colleges less diverse.

"For decades, the Supreme Court recognized a college’s freedom to decide how to build a diverse student body and provide opportunity," President Joe Biden said. "Today, the Court walked away from precedent, effectively ending affirmative action in higher education. I strongly disagree with this decision."

It remains unclear who is responsible for the "suspicious package" or whether any arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

