Suspect in shooting death of Melvindale Officer Mohamed Said captured in Southwest Detroit

MELVINDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The search for the suspect in the shooting of fallen Melvindale Police Officer Mohamed Said has come to an end, 7 News Detroit has learned Monday evening.

A deputy Wayne County executive told reporters that the suspect, 44-year-old Michael Lopez, was captured alive in Southwest Detroit near Michigan Avenue and Otis Street.

No further information about the arrest has been released.

Officials talk at a press conference before the suspect's arrest in the video below:

Melvindale officials speak about fallen Officer Mohamed Said

Said was fatally shot on Sunday near a car wash on Clarion Street near Oakwood Boulevard.

Officials said on Sunday that Said responded to the gas station to check out a group of people who were reportedly hanging around, and the suspect took off running. The Melvindale police chief said there was a struggle and that's when the officer was shot and "killed instantly."

After the shooting, several agencies assisted with finding the suspect, who took off from the scene.

"It's a very hard situation ... this is something that should have never taken place," Police Chief Robert Kennaley said. "This is an officer who put his heart and soul into his job."

Officials held a press conference earlier Monday. Melvindale Mayor Nicole Shkira told the community that Said was a dedicated police officer and hero.

"Today, we mourn the passing of a hero in our community, an officer who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty for our safety," Shkira said. "We as a community will always honor the sacrifice he made protecting and serving our residents with unwavering courage and commitment to Melvindale."

"To officer Mo Said's family. friends and colleagues of our fallen officer, I offer my deepest condolences and unwavering support. Your loss is our loss and we stand with you in this time of grief and mourning. Please know that our entire community, the city of Melvindale, is with you and here for you."

Kennaley said the suspect had a criminal record. A $37,500 reward was offered for information on Lopez's location when he was on the run.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting can contact the Melvindale Police Department at 313-429-1070.

