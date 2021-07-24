Strong winds generate high waves and dangerous swimming conditions Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Small craft advisories and beach hazards statements are in effect Saturday due to forecast strong southwesterly winds. Gusty conditions will develop Saturday afternoon, leading to high wave heights and rip current concerns. The greatest risk for high waves and dangerous swimming conditions fall between Holland to Manistee. This is where wave heights will range between 3 to 5 feet.

WXMI

Winds start off on the calm side Saturday morning, but will increase in the afternoon. Winds will shift in from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon, with wind gusts exceeding 20 mph.

WXMI

As a cold front passes this evening, winds will shift and become stronger. Winds will generally range between 10 to 20 mph, with wind gusts exceeding 30 mph at times.

WXMI

Beach hazards statements have been issued for Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, and Ottawa counties. The south sides of piers will be the most dangerous to swim. Use extreme caution along Lake Michigan today, especially at Pere Marquette Park in Muskegon and Grand Haven State Park.

