You can stay in the Grinch’s cave, complete with his funky furniture

Even if this holiday season has you relating more to The Grinch than the merry Whos in Whoville, here is some good news: You can fully immerse yourself in your Grinchdom by renting a night’s stay in the Grinch’s famous cave.

Created by Dr. Seuss Enterprises and vacation rental company Vacasa, this 5,700-square-foot cave is all decked out to look exactly like the Grinch’s adobe. From his organ piano topped in crazy horns to his bookcases to his cozy Grinch slippers to Max’s doggie bed, this multilevel house looks exactly like the setting of the Grinch’s house in 2018’s animated “Dr. Seuss’s The Grinch” film.

Why isn’t the Grinch himself inhabiting his cave this holiday season? Well, the listing has a mysterious note from the Grinch that addresses the question.

“I myself, unlike every other Who, am getting out of town this year — far away from all the holiday hoopla with its fanatical, fantastical fa la la la la, la la la la-ing. Am I stealing Christmas again? Maybe. Am I visiting my Florida beach home? Don’t worry about it.”

MORE: You can get a Grinch car buddy to join you for your ride to grandma’s house for the holidays

Unfortunately, the Vacasa listing for the Grinch cave also says it’s booked solid for the holidays. And if you’d like to book for next year, you should be aware that there’s another catch: The cave is located in Boulder, Utah, and can only be accessed by an SUV that is a crossover or larger. And the rental company says that 4-wheel drive is definitely a plus.

And just like the real Grinch in the movie, if you don’t bring food and drinks with you, you’re going to have to venture a long way into town to find sustenance. So you’ll want to have plenty of room in your 4-wheel-drive vehicle for the ingredients for your Grinch punch, your Grinch fudge, oh and don’t forget your Grinch hot chocolate, because caves tend to run cool. (The cave’s pantry stocks canned Who Hash and Roast Beast, but we wouldn’t bet on making a real dinner out of them.)

The remote “Mount Crumpit” location, which opened in 2021, also has no internet or cable access, so guests have to make their own entertainment, preferably by scheming ways to steal Christmas.

Merry Christmas!

You can stay in the Grinch’s cave, complete with his funky furniture originally appeared on Simplemost.com, helping make the most out of life.

> > SIGN UP for the Simplemost weekly newsletter < <