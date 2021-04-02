Wrestlers win court orders to compete in Michigan finals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A lawyer says at least six Michigan high school wrestlers have won court orders to compete in the state finals this weekend.

The wrestlers had been benched because authorities said they were near someone who had tested positive for COVID-19.

But Jim Thomas says their due process rights were violated.

He says they have repeatedly tested negative and will be tested again before competing.

Thomas represented Chandler Murton of Portland, Gavin Bartley of Olivet, Zac Gibson of Lakewood and Ashtyn Bennett of Hopkins.

He says another lawyer represented two more wrestlers.

The wrestling finals are being held Friday and Saturday in Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids.