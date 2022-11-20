Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Williams leads Lions to 3rd straight win, 31-18 over Giants

APTOPIX Lions Giants Football
John Munson/AP
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Munson)
APTOPIX Lions Giants Football
Lions Giants Football
Lions Giants Football
Lions Giants Football
Lions Giants Football
Lions Giants Football
Lions Giants Football
Lions Giants Football
Lions Giants Football
Lions Giants Football
Posted at 5:45 PM, Nov 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-20 17:45:44-05

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Jamaal Williams ran for a career-high three touchdowns and the Detroit Lions stunned the New York Giants 31-18.

The Lions posted consecutive roads wins and their first three-game winning streak since November 2017.

Williams scored on runs of 4, 1 and 1 yards and the Lions' much-maligned run defense shut down NFL leading rusher Saquon Barkley and forced three turnovers on a cold, blustery afternoon at MetLife Stadium.

Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble to help set up 14 points.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered