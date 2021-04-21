Whitecaps single-game tickets go on sale Wednesday

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The West Michigan Whitecaps will have a “very limited” number of single-game tickets on sale starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Tickets will be for May and June dates only, which will include 24 home games, according to a news release Tuesday.

Multi-game ticket plan holders have had priority when determining seats.

Ticket availability will vary by game and date. Depending on game date, anywhere from “a couple of hundred to a few hundred” tickets will be available.

Those interested may purchase tickets here.