Watch
Sports

Actions

Whitecaps single-game tickets go on sale Wednesday

items.[0].image.alt
Provided by Detroit Whitecaps
Whitecaps announce 2021 roster
Posted at 9:01 AM, Apr 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-21 09:13:22-04

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The West Michigan Whitecaps will have a “very limited” number of single-game tickets on sale starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Tickets will be for May and June dates only, which will include 24 home games, according to a news release Tuesday.

Multi-game ticket plan holders have had priority when determining seats.

Ticket availability will vary by game and date. Depending on game date, anywhere from “a couple of hundred to a few hundred” tickets will be available.

Those interested may purchase tickets here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time