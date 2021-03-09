Whitecaps release full 2021 season schedule

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The West Michigan Whitecaps released on Tuesday their full 2021 baseball schedule, which includes 60 home games at LMCU Ballpark divided into 10 homestands with six games each.

Opening Day will be at 6:35 p.m. on May 11, according to a news release.

Capacity restrictions this season mean the Whitecaps will work at prioritizing ticket sales, with multi-game ticket plan holders being accommodated first.

Groups may contact the Whitecaps for tickets here.

Individual ticket sales information will come at a later date.

“It will be the ticket to get this summer,” said Jim Jarecki, vice president and general manager of the Whitecaps. “We’re optimistic that the capacity numbers will get better and more fans can join us. We have baseball, food, fun, entertainment and it’s all outdoors at LMCU Ballpark. It can’t get here soon enough!”

See the full season’s schedule here.