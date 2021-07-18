Whitecaps announce alternate identity that raise awareness for Grand River restoration

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The West Michigan Whitecaps announced their newest alternate identity, as in order to bring awareness towards restoration of the Grand River, they will become the Grand Rapids Dam Breakers next month.

The Dam Breakers will appear in one game only this season, as they play at LMCU Ballpark on Saturday, August 21, at 7:05 p.m.

The Grand Rapids Dam Breakers alternate identity was created to bring awareness to the Grand River restoration project. With Grand Rapids Whitewater, the goal of the brief name change is to restore the rapids back to a 2.5 mile stretch of the Grand River.

The Whitecaps organization plans to give some of the proceeds of all Grand Rapids Dam Breakers merchandise over to the Whitewater project.

You can buy Dam Breakers merchandise and learn more about the alternate persona here.

