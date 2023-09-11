West Michigan Whitecaps end 2023 season with defeat against Great Lakes Loons

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The West Michigan Whitecaps concluded their 2023 season in a game against the Great Lake Loons on Sunday at LMCU Ballpark. The Whitecaps ended up losing the game in a 4-1 loss.

Loons 4, Whitecaps 1

Of the four runs that the Whitecaps allowed throughout the game, only one was earned, as the team committed three errors. The team finished just 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position in the defeat.

During the first inning, Great Lakes’ Griffin Lockwood-Powell lifted a sacrifice fly, which delivered the team a 1-0 lead. Loons starter Jared Karros tossed four scoreless innings, with three strikeouts.

The Loons also added two insurance tallies in the sixth, including an RBI single from Kenneth Bethancourt. Taylor Young added a sacrifice fly in the seventh, bringing the score to 4-0.

In the ninth, the Whitecaps scored as Eliezer Alfonzo crossed the plate on a passed ball. Loons closer Carlos De Los Santos collected back-to-back strikeouts, which ended the game.

The Whitecaps finished the 2023 season with an overall record of 68-62 and 36-29 in the second half. The Loons finished the season 76-55 overall, and 31-35 in the second half.

