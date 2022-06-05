West Michigan Runners Shine at Division 3 State track meet

KENT CITY, Mich. — Saugatuck's Benny Diaz was a favorite for four different events at the Division 3 state track meet on Saturday. The senior won three of the four events that he ran in. 1st place in the 110m hurdles, 100m dash, and 300m hurdles. Sadly he was having an issue with his sciatic nerve and did not race well in the 200 dash.

"I feel like it was a pretty good day for me. Three wins. I mean honestly it just feels great. Not many people will three events at the state meet. A new state meet record for me. Won the 100 which was going to be my hardest event of the day so I'm pretty happy," said Diaz.

Saugatuck finished second in the team state final.

In the girls events, Holland Black River senior Kylee Poulton was also highly favored in several races. She ended up reading the 100 and 200m dash.

"I was really happy with how I placed coming out of the events. In the 100 there was a bit of head wind so it wasn't really the time I was looking for but I was still happy with the overall outcome. And in the 200, I'm not sure what my time was yet but I was really happy with the outcome and I felt like I made some form corrections that I missed in the 100 so yeah I was really happy with it," said Poulton.