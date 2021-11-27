'We knew we could beat them.' Harbaugh, McNamara & Hutchinson speak after beating Ohio State

(WXYZ) — Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh spoke to the media following the Wolverines' 42-27 win over Ohio State on Saturday at The Big House.

The win was Harbaugh's first against Ohio State as Michigan's head coach and the Wolverines' first over the Buckeyes since 2011.

Harbaugh spoke after the game and said "it feels like the best" win in his career at Michigan.

