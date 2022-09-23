Watch Now
WATCH: Red Wings open training camp with new faces, young stars, hunger to grow

Fans have flocked to Traverse City to see the Red Wings as they open training camp for the year.
Posted at 10:30 PM, Sep 22, 2022
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — The first day of fall brought the first day of hockey in northern Michigan.

The Red Wings opened training camp in Traverse City on Thursday, beginning practices under new head coach Derek Lalonde.

Hear from Dylan Larkin, Moritz Seider, and Lalonde in Brad Galli's report from the first day of camp. Watch the report in the video player

