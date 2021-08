ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh returns to Michigan for his seventh season as head coach. Our WXYZ 'Inside the Huddle' conversations with the coach continue on Mondays for the seventh year, too.

Kicking off the 2021 season, Harbaugh and WXYZ sports director Brad Galli discussed the changes within the Wolverines program, why Harbaugh has feels good about this team, and why he named Cade McNamara his starting quarterback.