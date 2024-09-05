VIDEOS: Aaron Glenn & Ben Johnson on Jameson Williams, Terrion Arnold & more before season opener

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions coordinators took to the podium on Thursday, three days before the Lions are set to open the season against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football.

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn spoke about Aidan Hutchinson, Terrion Arnold, Brian Branch and more.

Glenn said that Hutch has had a tremendous offseason and training camp.

"Now he’s at that point that he needs to set his sights at being, if not being the best player, defensively, in this league, to one of the best players. Which he is, but now it’s time to look at himself as the best player," Glenn said.

Glenn also said that he expects Arnold to be a "damn good player" in the league and that the defense fits who he is. The Lions drafted the Alabama cornerback in the first round of this year's draft.

"As a corner, things happen in this league, and I will tell you, that's probably one of his better traits is he can move on to the next play, and I'm talking good or bad," Glenn said.

Johnson called him "sticky" and said that he's given them issues during training camp.

"We've tried to pick on him and it hasn't been successful," Johnson said.

Branch, who made a name for himself in the Lions secondary during his rookie year last year, has transitioned to safety going into the 2024 season. Glenn said that he's played safety before, and that he'll also play nickel and dime this season.

"He's going to be all over the place and the reason why we’re doing that is because he’s a damn good player, so we’re going to put him in position to make plays," Glenn said.

Another focus from both coordinators was Lions WR Jameson Williams, who is expected to play a bigger role in the offense this year.

"He's grown in so many ways on and off the field, as a player, as a route runner, as a receiver. Off the field, just his preparation, how he's taking care of his body. His demeanor with his teammates and interactions with them. He's come a very long way," Johnson said.

"I expect Jamo to do what Jamo do, and that’s run past people and make plays in the deep part of the field," Glenn said.

Lions QB Jared Goff said that Johnson done a great job being innovative and creative with their offense each year. Johnson was asked what goes into that process.

It really starts when we are watching ourselves. We talk about as a stuff, maybe a play off a play, how we can attack a certain look that we're seeing," Johnson said, adding that it also goes another step further.