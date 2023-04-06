Watch Now
Sports

Actions

VIDEO: Detroit sports legends throw out first pitches at Tigers home opener

Miguel Cabrera, Nicklas Lidstrom, Calvin Johnson, Ben Wallace First Pitches Red Sox Tigers Baseball
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Carlos Osorio/AP
From left, Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera, Nicklas Lidstrom, Calvin Johnson and Benn Wallace throw out the ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Miguel Cabrera, Nicklas Lidstrom, Calvin Johnson, Ben Wallace First Pitches Red Sox Tigers Baseball
Posted at 1:40 PM, Apr 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-06 13:40:36-04

(WXYZ) — Miguel Cabrera joined Hall of Famers Nicklas Lidstrom, Calvin Johnson, and Ben Wallace to throw out ceremonial first pitches Thursday prior to the Tigers' home opener at Comerica Park.

Lidstrom (Red Wings), Johnson (Lions), and Wallace (Pistons) each wore jackets bearing the logos of their respective teams.

The Tigers are celebrating Cabrera's final home opener as part of his final major league season.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather