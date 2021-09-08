United Wholesale Mortgage to sponsor student athletes on MSU men's basketball, football teams

(WXYZ) — United Wholesale Mortgage announced Wednesday morning that it will sponsor all 133 student athletes on the Michigan State University men's basketball and football teams for the 2021-2022 season.

The sponsorship will provide athletes, regardless of position, with a $500 per month stipend throughout the year.

“The Spartan family sticks together, and that’s what makes MSU athletics so special,” said Mat Ishbia, president and CEO of United Wholesale Mortgage, in a press release. “Each player contributes to the team in a positive way and we’re excited to help support them, while also helping educate consumers about the benefits of independent mortgage brokers.”

“I was a star athlete and having access to resources like this would have made a huge difference in my career in a very positive way,” said Mateen Cleaves, former MSU point guard and national champion, and current leadership coach at UWM, in a press release. “What UWM is doing for these Spartan athletes is unprecedented, and aligns closely with what Coach Izzo and MSU taught us, which is to always take care of our family.”

In February 2021, Ishbia donated a separate $32 million to MSU’s athletic program. Funds from this donation are being used for the Men’s Basketball Excellence Fund, the MSU football program, a Spartan for Life Fund, focused on leadership and career development, and a MSU Athletics Excellence Fund, which provides flexible and unrestricted resources.