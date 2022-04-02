Watch
UConn tops Stanford 63-58, advances to NCAA title game

Charlie Neibergall/AP
UConn's Paige Bueckers reacts after drawing a charge during the second half of a college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Women's Final Four NCAA tournament Friday, April 1, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Posted at 1:42 AM, Apr 02, 2022
Paige Bueckers scored 14 points and UConn advanced to the national championship game with a 63-58 win over defending champion Stanford.

The Huskies will face South Carolina for the national championship on Sunday night. The Gamecocks beat Louisville 72-59 in the first game of the Final Four.

It’s UConn’s first trip to the title game since 2016, when the Huskies won the last of four straight championships.

Since then the team has suffered heartbreaking defeats in the national semifinals, losing twice in overtime.

UConn (30-5) will be seeking its 12th national championship and the Huskies have never lost in an NCAA title game.

